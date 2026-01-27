Shankaracharya vs Yogi Adityanath Escalates, Ayodhya Bureaucrat Resigns

In a sharp escalation of the row involving Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and Yogi Adityanath, an Ayodhya bureaucrat has resigned, saying he is doing this in support of the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, the Prime Minister and the Constitution.

The controversy began earlier this month when the Shankaracharya and his supporters alleged that they were stopped from taking a holy dip at the Sangam in Prayagraj during the Magh Mela. The administration, however, claimed that they stopped his chariot procession to prevent a possible stampede in the crowded area and asked him to proceed on foot like the other devotees.

The Shankaracharya termed this an "insult" and began a protest, and the situation devolved into a sharp exchange of words between him and Yogi Adityanath. The chief minister, without naming the Shankaracharya, warned people to be cautious of 'Kalanemi', referring to a demon from the Ramayana who disguised himself as a saint to trick Lord Hanuman.

Hitting back, the Shankaracharya said Yogi Adityanath was now a politician and should leave matters of religion to seers like him.

"A politician who is the chief minister doesn't talk about education, health, law and order, or the state's prosperity. He talks about Kalanemi and religion and irreligion. How appropriate is this? The chief minister should discuss the prosperity of his state. The issue of religion should be left to religious leaders," he said.

The Shankaracharya also waded into the controversy over the new rules notified by the University Grants Commission on setting up special committees, helplines and monitoring teams to handle complaints, particularly from SC, ST and OBC students.

General category students and several politicians have claimed that the framework would lead to discrimination against them.

Criticising the move, the Shankaracharya told news agency IANS, "No caste is inherently unjust; it is individuals who act unjustly. Every caste has both good and bad people. An individual may commit injustice, but no caste as a whole can be labelled just or unjust. By pitching one caste against another, you are taking a misguided step. This could cause great harm to Hinduism. Therefore, this law should be immediately repealed."

'Can't Tolerate This Insult'

On Tuesday, Ayodhya GST Commissioner Prashant Kumar Singh resigned, saying he could not tolerate "the insult" to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, PM Modi and others.

"I have resigned in support of the government, the chief minister, Prime Minister, Home minister, the Constitution and democracy, and in accordance with the rules for government employees. I have been pained by Avimukteshwaranand's unrestrained comments, which are aimed at dividing society," Singh said.

Alleging that personal remarks were made against the chief minister, he continued, "This government is my 'annadata' (food provider). I am indebted to it ('maine iska namak khaya hai'). It is not my duty to keep drawing salary like a robot. Yogi Adityanath is a democratically elected chief minister and I cannot tolerate this insult."

The bureaucrat said he was hurt by the politics being done over the UGC issue and will start doing social work after his resignation is accepted.