'74% Muslims Happy With Ram Temple Construction': RSS-Linked Muslim Body

The nationalist Muslim organisation 'Muslim Rashtriya Manch' (MRM) claimed on Saturday that 74 per cent Muslims are happy with the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and believe that Narendra Modi is the most successful Prime Minister of India.

According to a press release, MRM conducted the largest ever survey among the Muslims of the country through "Ayurveda Foundation Charitable Trust," an independent research and survey company in Gujarat.

Referring to the findings of the survey, MRM stated that Lord Ram is present in every corner of the people and that PM Modi is the most successful Prime Minister of India, whose words not only India but the whole world listens to and accepts.

The survey claimed that countless Muslims wanted that the so-called Ulemas, Maulanas and opposition leaders who are trying to earn their political fortunes in the name of Islam should be completely boycotted.

"During the survey, countless Muslims openly said Jai Shri Ram. Another thing that came out of the survey is that the so-called Ulemas, Maulanas and opposition leaders who are trying to earn their political fortunes in the name of Islam should be completely boycotted," the MRM survey noted.

The survey result also claimed that "74 per cent Muslims are happy with the construction of the temple. 70 per cent Muslims trust the Modi government. 72 per cent Muslims agreed, opposition has no issue and 70 per cent Muslims feel that India has emerged as a world power."

The survey conducted by Muslim Rashtriya Manch noted that "Muslims are safer under the Modi government and there is equal opportunity for development for all in the Modi government."

It also claimed that trust in the BJP has increased because of PM Modi.

In view of the temple construction in Ayodhya, the survey claimed that according to the Muslim community, the Ram temple in Ayodhya is the centre of faith for Hindus and the faith of the majority population should be respected.

It was also revealed in the survey that Muslims have gotten benefits ranging from Jan Dhan Yojana to Izzat Ghar, i.e., toilet construction, Ujjwala Yojana, free ration and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The common Muslims, intellectuals, Ulemas and Maulanas of the country believe that for years they have been silently intimidated in the name of the RSS and BJP. He said that Muslims should come forward and launch a historic campaign to establish trust in the BJP and the Modi government.

According to the survey, the Muslims of the country believe that Ram belongs to everyone and everyone belongs to Ram. Therefore, it is necessary to give a befitting reply to those disruptive forces who are trying to spoil the atmosphere of the country in the name of Ram. Muslims also openly said that in Islam, worshipping in a mosque that was built by demolishing a holy place of another religion is haraam.

In the survey, a large section believed that fundamentalism should be completely ended in the country. The country should move ahead with peace and tranquilly, with development and trust.

