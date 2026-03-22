Who Is The 'Young Friend' PM Modi Met At His Residence? Viral Post Sparks Buzz Online

A recent Instagram post by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken social media by storm after he shared a candid photograph with a young child at his official residence, sparking widespread curiosity. The image, posted from 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, quickly went viral, clocking over 1.7 million likes within a short span and drawing attention from across the country.

PM Modi shared the heartwarming picture, holding the baby, and captioned it as "With a young friend who came to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg yesterday."

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The child in the viral photo has been identified as Neeom Aswin Krishna, affectionately known as "Omy." He is the son of social media influencer Diya Krishna and the grandson of Kerala-based actor and politician Krishnakumar, who has close ties to the BJP. The meeting was part of a family visit to the Prime Minister's residence, which also included several members of the well-known Kerala-based Krishna family.

The family, including wife Sindhu Krishnakumar and daughters Ahaana, Diya, Ishaani, and Hansika, along with son-in-law Aswin, spent about an hour with the PM. Images and videos from the interaction, later shared by family members, also went viral.

Diya Krishna shared emotional posts calling the moment a "fan moment," highlighting the family's excitement at meeting the PM.

"Biggest Fan Moment!! Still waiting for someone to wake me up from an hour well spent with our Beloved Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji today, a day my family and I will never forget," the post read, along with several other pictures of the PM with the toddler.

Actor and influencer Ahaana Krishna described the meeting as a memorable and inspiring experience, noting the Prime Minister's warmth and willingness to engage in conversation.

"A deeply inspiring morning with our Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji. I was in absolute awe seeing a man of his stature welcome us with so much warmth and personal connection. From patiently listening to us and answering our many little questions, to engaging in simple, genuine conversation, there came a moment when we almost forgot we were in the presence of one of the world's most influential leaders," she wrote.