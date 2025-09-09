PM Modi Reviews Flood, Landslide Damage in Himachal, Visits Kangra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took stock of the flood and landslides situation in Himachal Pradesh and reached Kangra after conducting an aerial survey of disaster-hit Mandi and Kullu districts.

The prime minister was welcomed by Governor Shiv Pratab Shukla, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri.

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, state BJP chief Rajiv Bindal, and other BJP legislators were also present at the Gaggal airport.

PM Modi, along with the governor, CM, and senior officials of the state government, watched a presentation on the prevailing situation in Himachal Pradesh after cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides triggered by heavy rains wreaked havoc in the state, and he was briefed about the same.

The BJP leaders would also apprise the PM of the current situation in the state.

Himachal Pradesh suffered losses to the tune of Rs 4,122 crore due to cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides triggered by heavy rains from June 20 to September 8, and 370 people have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents in the state, according to the state emergency operation centre (SEOC).

Out of the 370 fatalities, 205 were due to rain-related incidents, which include 43 deaths from landslides, 17 from cloudbursts, and nine from flash floods. Additionally, 41 people are still reported missing, while road accidents have accounted for 165 deaths.

As of Tuesday morning, 619 roads, including four national highways, were closed in the state and 1748 power transformers and 461 water supply schemes were disrupted.

The monsoon has caused significant damage, with a total of 6,344 houses, 461 shops and factories being fully or partially affected, besides massive damage to government and private lands.

Ahead of PM Modi's visit to Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhu said that he would urge the prime minister to grant relaxation in the Forest Conservation Act to facilitate the grant of forest land to people who have been rendered landless due to the monsoon disaster.

In a post on X, hours before the arrival of the PM, he said that the state is suffering the pain of losing loved ones, villages being buried under debris and extensive damage to roads and electricity supply.

The CM said that he would urge PM Modi to initiate discussions on formulation of a strategy for sustainable development in hill states and also raise a question before the PM about whether the development model being followed in hill states is sustainable and how the mountains could be saved from the adverse impact of climate change.

