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PhD Student Of BITS Pilani Goa Dies By Suicide, 7th Case In 18 Months

Arjun Sabu, a second-year PhD student at the institute, was found hanging late Tuesday night, police said.

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PhD Student Of BITS Pilani Goa Dies By Suicide, 7th Case In 18 Months
His body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, police said.
Panaji:

A 26-year-old student hailing from Kerala and doing PhD in BITS Pilani K K Birla Goa Campus in Vasco allegedly died by suicide at his rented flat located behind the institute, police said on Wednesday.

In the last one-and-a-half years, this is the seventh case of a student of a BITS Pilani Vasco campus committing suicide, sources said, adding that in earlier six incidents, the students had ended life within the campus.

Arjun Sabu, a second-year PhD student at the institute, was found hanging late Tuesday night, they said.

A purported suicide note was recovered from the site, though its contents have not yet been officially disclosed yet, the police said.

The police have launched an investigation and are trying to find out the circumstances leading to his death.

His body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, they said.

The latest incident comes amid growing concern over incidents of suicide by students reported at the BITS Pilani Goa campus over the past two years.

In March this year, the Goa legislative assembly was told that since December 2024, six students committed suicide at different points of time on the BITS Pilani campus in Vasco, triggering a debate over academic pressure and mental health support. PTI RPS NP

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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