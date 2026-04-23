UP Property Dealer, Under Debt, Poisons Pet Labrador, Then Dies By Suicide

A 33-year-old property dealer, who was under a huge debt, poisoned his pet dog and then died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly.

Nikhil Arora was living alone with his pet Labrador named 'Premi' in a rented apartment.

According to the police, Nikhil's financial situation had deteriorated due to his parents' treatment, and he had to sell his house. He had also incurred a significant debt, causing him mental stress.

On Wednesday, Nikhil was supposed to go to his friend Dheeraj's house for dinner. Suspicious of his absence, Dheeraj and other acquaintances went over to his house. However, they found the door locked from the inside.

Soon after, they called the police - who broke open the door and found Nikhil and his dog's body lying next to each other. Cops recovered buttermilk packets and an empty sulphas container from his room.

Officials said that Nikhil mixed sulphas tablets (a highly toxic pesticide used to preserve stored grains) in buttermilk and first gave it to his dog and then consumed it himself.

Locals said that Nikhil loved his dog a lot and suspected that he may have poisoned the dog out of fear of who would take care of him after his death.

Police are currently investigating the case, and both Nikhil's and his dog's bodies have been sent for post-mortem, officials said.