On Video, IAF 'Bombs' Symbolic Tiger Hill On Kargil War 20th Anniversary

Soldiers get out of a helicopter in a re-enactment of a battle in the Kargil War

Commemorating 20 years of the Kargil War, the Air Force today turned its Gwalior air base into a conflict theatre, with dramatic re-enactment of some of the milestones of the operation in 1999.

In a symbolic recreation of the attack to retake Tiger Hill in Jammu and Kashmir's Drass-Kargil sector, explosives were used on a "model hill" to recreate the key battle at the event where the chief guest was Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa.

The IAF has planned several activities at the air base to commemorate 20 years of the war; the symbolic "re-creation" of the Tiger Hill attack was one of them. Five Mirage 2000s, two MiG-21s and one Sukhoi 30 MKIs were on display at the base.

One of the Mirage 2000s showcased the SPICE bomb used in the Balakot airstrike in February.

The integration of targeting pods and laser-guided bomb system for the Mirage 2000 in the Kargil war was done in a record time of 12 days, Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa said. "Modification to the Mirage 2000 was in process and expedited, and system was brought in place for the Kargil War," he added.

Several gallantry award winners, both serving and retired, who participated in Operation Vijay in 1999 attended the event.

Mirage 2000 jets played a crucial role in the war by hitting enemy targets on Tiger Hill. The IAF had conducted operation Safed Sagar as a part of Operation Vijay of the Army.

A number of events has been planned by the Army in Delhi and Dras in Jammu and Kashmir next month to mark the 20th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, officials said. The anniversary celebrations for this year will be spread over three days from July 25-27.

The celebrations in the national capital will begin on July 14 with the illumination of a "victory flame" at the National War Memorial, which will then be taken through 11 towns and cities to finally reach Dras, an official said.