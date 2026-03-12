Advertisement
Air Force Officer Dies By Suicide At Raipur Residence

Read Time: 2 mins
Raipur:

An Indian Air Force (IAF) officer has allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, police said.

Wing Commander Vipul Yadav, 39, was posted in tasks related to anti-Maoist operations.

His domestic help found him hanging with a rope from the ceiling fan inside his room at his residence in Vidhayak Colony under the Telibandha police station area on Wednesday morning, a police official said.

Wing Commander Yadav's son and daughter were sleeping in another room, he said.

The officer's wife, who previously served in the IAF, now works in the IT sector in Bengaluru. The couple had a love marriage in 2014, the official said.

According to preliminary information, the couple reportedly had frequent disputes, and personal issues may have prompted him to end his life, the official said.

No suicide note was found at the spot, and further investigation was underway to ascertain the trigger behind the extreme step, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Chhattisgarh, Indian Air Force, Raipur
