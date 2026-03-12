"Nothing Will Happen To Me": Ex-Chhattisgarh Minister's Son's Drunk Driving Rampage Sparks Outrage

A dramatic late-night incident in Chhattisgarh's Korba district has triggered public anger after Sandeep Kanwar, son of senior BJP leader and former Home Minister Nanki Ram Kanwar, allegedly went on a drunken rampage, crashed his car into a shop at a busy market, assaulted the shopkeeper and later created a scene inside the police station all while openly flaunting his father's political influence.

The incident took place on March 11 near Itwari Bazaar, where eyewitnesses say a speeding car suddenly lost control and rammed straight into a shop owned by Ajin Qureshi. The impact damaged goods stored inside the shop, forcing the shopkeeper to run for safety.

According to the victim, Sandeep Kanwar was heavily intoxicated at the time of the crash. When Qureshi protested about the damage to his shop, the accused allegedly abused him and physically assaulted him, turning the busy market into a scene of chaos.

The car involved in the incident reportedly had "Former MLA Rampur" written on it, further fueling allegations that the accused was moving around the city openly displaying political clout.

Eyewitnesses say the situation escalated quickly as Sandeep began arguing with bystanders who questioned his behaviour. A person present at the scene filmed the confrontation on a mobile phone, and the video has since gone viral on social media, intensifying public outrage.

As locals gathered and tensions rose, people reportedly took Sandeep Kanwar to the police station. But the drama did not end there.

According to witnesses, even inside the Kotwali police station, Sandeep allegedly created a ruckus in front of police officers and the complainant, shouting and abusing while repeatedly declaring, "Do whatever you want, nothing will happen to me. I am Nanki Ram's son."

Despite being inside the police station, his aggressive behaviour reportedly continued. In a shocking turn, the accused allegedly drove away from the police station in his car, leaving many locals questioning how such an escape was possible in the presence of law enforcement.

The victim's family claims the accused was continuously flaunting his father's political influence, allegedly daring anyone to take action against him. It has also emerged that the daughter of the family whose shop was hit works as a constable in the police department, adding another layer of irony to the incident.

Locals in the market say this is not the first time Sandeep Kanwar has allegedly created trouble while under the influence of alcohol, and the latest episode has triggered widespread anger among traders and residents.

Confirming the incident, Korba CSP Pratik Chaturvedi said the police received a complaint from Ajin Qureshi stating that a man driving recklessly had rammed his vehicle into the shop and assaulted him. He added that the vehicle mentioned in the complaint bore the inscription "Former MLA Rampur."

Police have registered an FIR against the accused, and further action will be taken after the investigation is complete