On Camera, Karnataka Man Dies After SUV Rams Scooter, Drags It For Several Metres

A 28-year-old man died after a speeding car rammed his two-wheeler on a Karnataka highway late Wednesday night.

The incident was captured on nearby CCTV cameras, with footage showing the man crossing the highway on his two-wheeler. As he crosses one lane and waits to cross the other, the speeding, black SUV crashes into him. The impact was so severe that sparks of fire were seen as the car crashed into the two-wheeler.

The two-wheeler was seen being dragged by the car for several metres before both vehicles came to a halt. People nearby were seen rushing to the crash spot soon after the accident.

The victim has been identified as one Shekhar, a resident of Nalleri village in Devanahalli taluk.

The tragic incident occurred on National Highway-44 near Devanahalli town outskirts in Bengaluru Rural district.

Police confirmed the incident and said the accident occurred when the speeding car rammed into the two-wheeler on the highway. The impact proved deadly, causing the victim to die on the spot, the officials said.

The visuals of the CCTV footage are now being examined by investigators as police launched a probe into the incident.

A case has been registered at the Devanahalli Traffic Police Station, and further investigation is underway.