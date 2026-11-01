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Video: Cab Flips After 3 Vehicles Collide At High Speed In Gurugram

The crash took place around 1:30 am on the Golf Course connecting road, beneath the Rapid Metro line.

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Video: Cab Flips After 3 Vehicles Collide At High Speed In Gurugram
The taxi driver suffered serious injuries and has been admitted to hospital.
Gurugram:

A commercial taxi overturned, and its driver was seriously injured after three vehicles collided at high speed in Gurugram's DLF Phase 2 late on Friday night. Dashcam footage of the crash has gone viral on social media.

The crash took place around 1:30 am on the Golf Course connecting road, beneath the Rapid Metro line.

The dashcam of a vehicle approaching from behind captured the whole incident. The footage shows a black SUV travelling at high speed and hitting another vehicle, which slid after the impact. The SUV then rammed a commercial taxi before crashing into the side wall on the left side of the road.

The impact was so severe that the taxi overturned and slid a considerable distance along the road. The airbags in another vehicle deployed.

The taxi driver suffered serious injuries and has been admitted to hospital.

After receiving information about the crash, the DLF patrolling team and the police arrived at the scene to manage the situation.

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The footage is circulating widely on social media, and the police are using video evidence in their investigation. An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway.

With inputs from Sahil Manchanda

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Gurugram Traffic Accident, High Speed Collision, Commercial Taxi Overturned
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