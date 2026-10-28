Spain Train Crash Updates: At least 46 people have died after two high-speed trains collided in Spain's central province of Toledo on Wednesday. Rail services connecting Madrid with Ciudad Real and Andalusia have been suspended.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he was "shocked" after the second collision on Spain's high-speed rail network this year killed 10 people. "Shocked by the serious train accident in Toledo," Sanchez said on X of the incident south of Madrid, sending "my love, solidarity and support to all the victims and their families".

Sanchez also wrote about the response on the ground. "Emergency services are working on the ground to assist those affected and ensure their safety, in coordination with all the involved administrations," he wrote.

In January, 45 people died in southern Spain when a train jumped the track and hit an oncoming train. That crash was the deadliest in Spain since a 2013 crash that killed 80 people.

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