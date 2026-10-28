Spain Train Crash Updates: At least 46 people have died after two high-speed trains collided in Spain's central province of Toledo on Wednesday. Rail services connecting Madrid with Ciudad Real and Andalusia have been suspended.
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he was "shocked" after the second collision on Spain's high-speed rail network this year killed 10 people. "Shocked by the serious train accident in Toledo," Sanchez said on X of the incident south of Madrid, sending "my love, solidarity and support to all the victims and their families".
Sanchez also wrote about the response on the ground. "Emergency services are working on the ground to assist those affected and ensure their safety, in coordination with all the involved administrations," he wrote.
In January, 45 people died in southern Spain when a train jumped the track and hit an oncoming train. That crash was the deadliest in Spain since a 2013 crash that killed 80 people.
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Spain Train Crash Live: Human Error Believed To Be Behind Toledo Train Crash, Says Report
Human error is believed to have caused the train crash in Urda, Toledo, according to sources at Spain’s Ministry of Transport who spoke to ABC.
A worker from a public company was repairing a fault in the main signalling system. The worker is believed to have failed to warn the AVE high-speed train that an Iryo train was approaching.
The cause has not been officially confirmed.
Spain Train Crash Live: Drone Shot Shows The Collision Site
‼️Accidente tren 🚨 La Guardia Civil ha desplegado en la zona personal de Seguridad Ciudadana de la provincia de Toledo, OMAC (Oficinas Móviles de Atención a la Ciudadanía) así como agentes del SEPRONA y de la Jefatura de Tráfico. ✔️ También se desplazan a la zona en este momento unidades de Seguridad Ciudadana de Ciudad Real y Albacete, de los Grupos de Reserva y Seguridad (GRS), del Servicio Aéreo, de drones, grupo de Caballería y el Equipo de Grandes Catástrofes del Servicio de Criminalística, del Servicio Cinológico y de Policía Judicial.— Guardia Civil (@guardiacivil) October 28, 2026
Spain Train Crash Live: Italy Offers Support As 46 Die In Toledo
In queste ore così difficili, il Governo italiano è vicino alla Spagna e al popolo spagnolo per il drammatico incidente ferroviario avvenuto nei pressi di Toledo. I miei pensieri e quelli di tutto il nostro Governo vanno ai familiari delle vittime, ai feriti e a quanti stanno lavorando senza sosta nelle operazioni di soccorso.— Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) October 28, 2026
Spain Train Crash Updates: Visuals Show Horrifying Aftermath After Two High-Speed Trains Collide
BREAKING: Nearly 40 people killed after 2 high speed trains collided in Toledo, Spain. https://t.co/R6QPY3WPu2— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) October 28, 2026
Spain Train Crash Updates: Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez Expresses "Solidarity" With Victims' Families
Consternado ante el grave accidente de trenes en Toledo. Permanezco en constante contacto con el ministro de Transportes, @oscar_puente_, y con el presidente de Castilla-La Mancha, @garciapage. Los servicios de emergencia están trabajando sobre el terreno para atender a las personas afectadas y garantizar su seguridad, en coordinación con todas las administraciones implicadas. Mi cariño, solidaridad y apoyo a todas las víctimas y sus familias.— Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) October 28, 2026