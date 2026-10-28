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Spain Train Crash Updates: At least 46 people have died after two high-speed trains collided in Spain's central province of Toledo on Wednesday. Rail services connecting Madrid with Ciudad Real and Andalusia have been suspended.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he was "shocked" after the second collision on Spain's high-speed rail network this year killed 10 people. "Shocked by the serious train accident in Toledo," Sanchez said on X of the incident south of Madrid, sending "my love, solidarity and support to all the victims and their families".

Sanchez also wrote about the response on the ground. "Emergency services are working on the ground to assist those affected and ensure their safety, in coordination with all the involved administrations," he wrote.

In January, 45 people died in southern Spain when a train jumped the track and hit an oncoming train. That crash was the deadliest in Spain since a 2013 crash that killed 80 people.

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Oct 28, 2026 16:43 (IST)
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Spain Train Crash Live: Human Error Believed To Be Behind Toledo Train Crash, Says Report

Human error is believed to have caused the train crash in Urda, Toledo, according to sources at Spain’s Ministry of Transport who spoke to ABC.

A worker from a public company was repairing a fault in the main signalling system. The worker is believed to have failed to warn the AVE high-speed train that an Iryo train was approaching.

The cause has not been officially confirmed.

Oct 28, 2026 16:26 (IST)
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Spain Train Crash Live: Drone Shot Shows The Collision Site

Oct 28, 2026 16:17 (IST)
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Spain Train Crash Live: Italy Offers Support As 46 Die In Toledo

Oct 28, 2026 15:58 (IST)
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Spain Train Crash Updates: Visuals Show Horrifying Aftermath After Two High-Speed Trains Collide

Oct 28, 2026 15:53 (IST)
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Spain Train Crash Updates: Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez Expresses "Solidarity" With Victims' Families

Oct 28, 2026 15:50 (IST)
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Spain Train Crash Updates: 10 Killed In Crash Between 2 High-Speed Trains In Spain

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10 Killed In Crash Between 2 High-Speed Trains In Spain

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