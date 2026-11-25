Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah's maiden visit to India since assuming office was more than a diplomatic milestone for his family. It was an emotional moment and, according to his brother-in-law Harish Kumar Sejekan, the beginning of a potentially transformative chapter in India-Nepal relations.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV Foreign Affairs Editor Aditya Raj Kaul after the two-day visit, Sejekan described the welcome extended to Balen Shah by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including the ceremonial guard of honour and the warmth shared by the two leaders, as deeply moving.

Recalling watching the visuals with his wife, Sejekan said the family was overwhelmed with emotion. "We had tears in our eyes," he told NDTV, reflecting on the journey of a young man who went from nurturing political ambitions to becoming Kathmandu's mayor and eventually Nepal's Prime Minister.

Sejekan said Balen Shah's rise was particularly remarkable because he had neither an established political dynasty nor traditional political backing. His ascent, he said, was driven by hard work, conviction and a direct connection with ordinary Nepalis.

The visit comes against the backdrop of Nepal's Gen Z-led political upheaval, which reflected widespread public frustration with corruption, established political parties and governance failures. Balen Shah emerged as a symbol of political change, carrying the expectations of a generation demanding accountability and effective leadership.

His brother-in-law pointed to his tenure as Kathmandu mayor as evidence of his administrative credentials, arguing that his approach to governance and uncompromising stance on corruption helped build public confidence. He also attributed Shah's political instincts to his upbringing, highlighting the values of discipline, honesty and staying true to oneself.

Describing the Prime Minister's personality, Sejekan said conviction and fearlessness had defined him since childhood. Shah's rap music, he observed, frequently addressed social problems and issues affecting ordinary people, helping him connect with the public long before entering mainstream politics.

The India visit, he argued, demonstrated that the new leadership was focused on delivering tangible outcomes rather than diplomatic symbolism. He highlighted the railway inauguration, financial assistance, cooperation involving IITs and cricket as emerging avenues of collaboration between the two countries.

Sejekan also expressed optimism about the future of bilateral relations, identifying common priorities between Modi and Shah, particularly clean governance, development and a zero-tolerance approach towards corruption.

He recalled Shah's personal connection with India, where he had spent considerable time during his studies, particularly in Bengaluru. The Nepali leader, he said, enjoyed South Indian cuisine, music and films, while maintaining an appreciation for India's cultural diversity.

The conversation also touched upon Shah's address at the United Nations General Assembly, which attracted considerable attention. Sejekan said he continued to receive calls from people praising the speech, describing the Prime Minister's confidence on an international platform as particularly noteworthy.

Reflecting on NDTV's Anviksha Summit in Kathmandu in August, which brought together political leaders, policymakers, business representatives and cultural personalities from both countries, Sejekan offered an enthusiastic endorsement. While devastating floods in Nepal prevented him from following much of the event, he said he was delighted that NDTV had organised such an international platform in the country.

He particularly welcomed the participation of leaders across political lines, including representatives of the BJP and Congress, arguing that national interests must take precedence over partisan affiliations.

"I think at the end of the day, we should all look at our national interests first," he told Kaul, congratulating NDTV and its management for bringing diverse voices together on a common platform.

His remarks offered a glimpse into the family's perspective on a leader whose political journey has captured the imagination of Nepal's younger generation. More broadly, they reflected an expectation that the warmth generated by the Modi-Shah meeting would translate into sustained cooperation, stronger connectivity and shared prosperity for the people of India and Nepal.