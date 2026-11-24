India does not intend to let the long-pending report of the Eminent Persons Group (EPG) determine its future relations with Nepal. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri bluntly stated on Monday that the report was no longer relevant and that New Delhi would rather focus on the future, including the boundary dispute.

When asked by NDTV about the boundary and the status of the EPG report, Misri said the two countries already have several institutional mechanisms to deal with border-related issues. "We are looking at a futuristic approach to this particular subject," he said, adding that these mechanisms could be activated soon as per the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah.

"We are looking forward, so the report you mentioned is irrelevant to me. It pertains to the past," Misri said.

That is a significant statement. The EPG report finalised in 2018 has been a long-standing issue between the two countries. Kathmandu has consistently pressed for its approval. It has never been officially received in New Delhi.

Eight Years On: EPG Report Still In Transition

In 2016, India and Nepal agreed to establish an Eminent Persons Group to look at the entire relationship between the two countries. There were four members in the group on each side. Their simple task was to propose changes that would bring the relationship in line with the realities of today.

One of the main areas of its study was the Treaty of Peace and Friendship in 1950. The treaty has been debated in Nepal for decades, with different governments in Kathmandu arguing that it was signed in a different political and geopolitical era and that it needs a fresh look.

After two years of deliberation, the group completed its work in July 2018. Then the report stalled. It was to be handed to the Indian Prime Minister, who would then pass it to his Nepalese counterpart, as per the agreed arrangement. That handoff of authority never happened.

The report provided an opportunity for Nepal to relook at the 1950 treaty, security cooperation, the open border and the overall balance of the relationship. Its exclusion from any formal government discussion has only added to the sense in Kathmandu that India is not willing to address some of its oldest concerns.

Misri said that New Delhi has no plan to restart the EPG exercise as the first step in its talks with Nepal's new government.

India Refers To Existing Boundary Mechanisms.

Misri outlined a multi-tiered system regarding the boundary, involving the Boundary Working Group, senior official committees, and field survey teams.

"Recently there has been excellent and very smooth progress" in the technical work on the established border stretches, he told reporters. This work further includes maintenance of boundary pillars, investigation of encroachment complaints and resolution of other local issues. The Foreign Secretaries also consider the inputs from the various bodies that manage the boundary.

"Both leaders have directed the Foreign Secretaries to expedite the process, as the Joint Vision document demonstrates," Misri said.

"I expect that this part of the overall architecture that is supposed to address boundary issues will also meet at some point soon enough," he said.

In 2014, the Boundary Working Group was constituted, which deals mainly with technical issues related to construction, repair and maintenance of boundary pillars. The report is a useful piece of work, but it cannot solve the larger territorial questions.

The western region includes Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura, and the southern region includes Susta. In 2020, Nepal released an updated political map that included Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura as part of its territory, further compounding the dispute. India dismissed the map, stating that Nepal's claims were "not based on historical facts and evidence."

The difference is significant. One thing is to manage a boundary that both parties agree on. Another point is the settlement of land that both parties demand. Technical teams can look into encroachments and maintain pillars, but political and diplomatic engagement is required for handling competing territorial claims.

Will Balendra Shah's Reset Address Old Concerns?

It is difficult to overlook the timing of Misri's comments. During his first bilateral foreign visit to India, Nepal's newly appointed Prime Minister Balendra Shah met PM Modi. Both sides have called it an opportunity to deepen ties.

The two leaders adopted the Joint Vision document, which covers infrastructure, energy, connectivity, trade, technology and climate resilience. Boundary matters were discussed. Both governments are indicating, by sending the Foreign Secretaries to continue, that they want the institutional process to continue so that disagreements do not spill over into the wider relationship.

This approach is a way for India to engage with the new government in Kathmandu without the EPG report being a precondition to move forward.

But New Delhi's assessment of the report as anachronistic will not, by itself, assuage Nepal's concerns. The 1950 treaty is still a point of contention. Territorial disputes are no different. The bigger questions about the nature of the relationship and how the two countries will manage their differences remain unanswered.

We all agreed that we needed to revise an out-of-date framework. That is why the EPG exists. Even if India does not want to implement its recommendations now, the problems that led to its creation still exist.

Misri's comments indicated that New Delhi felt the next phase should be guided by the new Joint Vision and the existing bilateral mechanisms and not by a report completed eight years ago.

What happens next will determine whether Kathmandu accepts the proposal. The question is whether this new political engagement will solve the pressing issues that have remained unresolved for years.