Neighbour Kills 70-Year-Old Woman For Gold, Burns Body In Rajasthan

Two men, including a neighbour, have been arrested for allegedly killing a 70-year-old woman for her gold jewellery and burning her body to destroy evidence in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, police said on Tuesday.

The accused allegedly strangled Kamla Devi Kankaria on October 12, robbed her of around 15 tolas of gold jewellery and burnt her body on a rooftop before dumping the bones and ashes into the Kothari river.

Bhim Ganj SHO Sunil Choudhary said the accused were identified as Ravi Tapadia (43), the victim's neighbour, and his associate Heera Sindhi.

Devi, who lived alone in Veer Savarkar Nagar, was reported missing by her daughter-in-law on October 15.

During the investigation, CCTV footage showed the woman accompanying Tapadia on October 12. On questioning, he allegedly confessed to the crime, police said.

Acting on the accused's information, police recovered the woman's bones from the Kothari River near Paldi culvert using an earthmover on Tuesday.

Further investigation is underway, the SHO said.

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