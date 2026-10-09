Ajmer Jailer Took Murder Accused Prisoners Home, Made Them Clean Flat

A jailer accused of taking two female inmates out of Ajmer Central Jail to clean her private flat without permission was arrested from Kota after remaining at large for nearly two months, police said on Thursday.

Divya Chaudhary, who was already suspended over the incident was arrested on Wednesday and produced before a court, which sent her to judicial custody, they said.

DSP (North) Shivam Joshi said Divya as a jailer at Ajmer Central Jail allegedly took two women prisoners, Kiran and Sana, who were serving life sentences in separate murder cases, out of the jail in a private vehicle on July 12 without court permission and without making an entry in the jail records.

The two inmates were allegedly taken to Divya's private flat in ARG City, Ajmer, where they were made to clean the flat, he said.

Following the incident, a case was registered at the Civil Lines police station on August 5 and Divya and jail guard Sonia Chaudhary were suspended.

Police traced Divya's location using technical evidence and arrested her from a residential flat in Kota, Joshi said.

According to police, Divya and Sonia had allegedly threatened women staff at the jail's main gate when they objected to the inmates being taken out.

The prisoners were subsequently brought back to the jail and a report was sent to senior officials, according to the police.

Police are still looking for Sonia who is still on the run.

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