Jail CCTV Was Offline The Day Rajasthan Dacoit Was Killed, Court Takes Note

The CCTV inside a high-security jail in Rajasthan's Ajmer had gone offline the day Chambal dacoit Jagan Gurjar, who faced over 100 police cases, was murdered by another inmate, the police recently told the high court.

Gurjar, 52, was strangled by a fellow inmate, Vishnu, on June 29.

Jagan Gurjar

Following the killing, the Rajasthan High Court took suo motu cognisance and raised grave questions about prisoner safety and the condition of CCTV coverage in prisons.

According to the jail administration's report, the camera near the cell where the murder took place had stopped on June 24 at 9:16 am due to a technical fault.

It also said that there are 319 cameras in the prison premises, of which 61 are nonfunctional and about 20 others repeatedly go offline due to UPS or power issues.

The jail administration said the technical problems have not been resolved despite writing to the Department of Information Technology & Communication ten times between March and June about problems with cameras, UPS units, and monitors.

Even on June 30, the superintendent had informed the department that cameras remained defective and no remedial steps had been taken.

In a hearing on August 24, the high court directed that the CCTV systems be repaired immediately.

The Day Jagan Gurjar Was Murdered

Jagan Gurjar, who made national headlines in 2008 when he allegedly threatened to blow up the residence of the then chief minister, Vasundhara Raje, was allegedly strangled with a towel by his another inmate, Vishnu. The murder happened between 11 am and 3 pm, according to the police.

Gurjar had been lodged in the jail since May 16 and was initially housed with his brother, Pappu Gurjar, in Block 4, Ward 3.

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After a rift with his brother, he requested a transfer and was moved to Ward 2, where he told the warden he knew several inmates, including Vishnu, who has been in the jail for the last three years.

After the new arrangement, Vishnu occupied cell 3, Pankaj cell 4, and Jagan cell 5.

The three sometimes played Ludo together and were also seen playing the board game on June 27.

Jagan Gurjar 'Taunted' Inmate

In prior investigation, Vishnu said that Gujrar often taunted him, mocking his alleged petty theft cases and, at times, making remarks about Pankaj's sister.

Vishnu was allegedly upset by his taunts.

He said he also smeared toothpaste on the nearby CCTV camera before the murder to obscure the footage.

Jagan Gurjar's Horror

Jagan Gurjar was from Dholpur district and had nearly 100 police cases against him in various police stations.

He came into the limelight in 2008 when he threatened to blow up Vasundhara Raje's house in Dholpur. He later surrendered in 2009 in front of Congress leader Sachin Pilot.

In June 2019, he was arrested for allegedly beating up two women and tearing their clothes. Nearly 500 policemen were engaged in the operation to arrest him.

He was again arrested in February 2022 when he allegedly threatened to kill the then Dholpur MLA Girraj Singh Malinga.

Gurjar was reportedly arrested for the first time in 2001 and was arrested several times subsequently but released on bail.

He had been active in the ravines of Chambal ghati in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, which is infamous for its bandits and dacoits.

According to police, he has three wives, one of whom was involved with him in his criminal activities.