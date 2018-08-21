Most Wanted Dacoit With 92 Cases Against Him Surrenders In Rajasthan

Police said Jagan Gurjar had unleashed terror in Chambal region. (Representational)

Jagan Gurjar, a dacoit with 92 cases of murder, abduction, looting and extortion filed against him, has surrendered to the police in Bharatpur in Rajasthan, it was announced on Monday.

He confessed to Bharatpur Superintendent of Police Kesar Singh Shekhawat after surrendering on Sunday that he owned an AK-57 rifle which he bought from a Madhya Pradesh-based resident for Rs 3.5 lakh.

Mr Shekhawat said Gurjar was arrested twice earlier and had spent a long time in jail. However, in the last one year after coming out of prison, his activities had zoomed.

Shekhawat said Jagan Gurjar, with a huge reward on his arrest, had unleashed terror in Chambal region and was active in the Rajasthan districts of Dholpur, Karauli, Bharatpur and Sawai Madhopur besides Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Shivpuri and Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh.

He was also active in Agra district in Uttar Pradesh.