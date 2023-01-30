Rajasthan's Most-Wanted Dacoit Keshav Gujjar Arrested After Fierce Gunfight

Keshav Gujjar being brought to a hospital after he was shot in the leg during police encounter

Keshav Gujjar, a dreaded dacoit who is wanted by the police of three states, was arrested in Rajasthan after a fierce gunfight with the cops.

Gujjar, who is among the 10 most wanted criminals in Rajasthan, was hiding in the Chambal ravines. The police were in the hunt for last six months.

The dacoit, who carries a bounty of Rs 1.5 lakh, was shot in the leg during the encounter. He has since been admitted to a hospital. His condition is said to be stable, said police.

A native of Dholpur, he had several cases of kidnapping, extortion, and murder listed against him.

Due to police pressure, he was constantly changing his hiding location, said police.

"This time the ground-level intelligence was strengthened. We got the exact location and without wasting time we got into action and surrounded him. There was firing from both sides. No one was injured from the police side. No civilian was injured either. He's injured in the leg," said Gaurav Srivastav, Superintendent of Police, Dholpur.