Dacoits Allegedly Beat, Strip 2 Women In Rajathan's Dholpur

The accused managed to escape and no one was injured in the exchange of fire (Representational)

A notorious dacoit and his accomplices allegedly beat two women and tore their cloths in Rajasthan's Dholpur district.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the State Human Rights Commission issued a notice and sought a detailed report from Dholpur Superintendent of Police by July 16.

Some media reports claimed the women were paraded naked but the police did not confirm this.

Dacoit Jagan Gurjar and three of his men barged into the house of a villager and beat his wife and niece under Basai Dang Police Station limits on June 12.

"The complainant gave a report against Jagan Gurjar, one Ravi and two others for beating and tearing the cloths of his wife and niece. The victims were admitted to a hospital," said SHO of Basai Dang Police Station Heeralal.

The complainant did not mention about the victims being paraded naked in the complaint, only beating and tearing of clothes were mentioned, he said.

On Thursday night, Jagan Gurjar and his gang members fired shots at police personnel who were trying to arrest them.

However, the accused managed to escape and no one was injured in the exchange of fire.

"The accused opened fire at police and we also had to fire in self defence. Nearly 30 bullets were fired by us (police)," the SHO said. Heeralal said efforts are on to nab the accused.