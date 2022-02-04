'My Gun Ain't Water Pistol': Rajasthan Congress MLA vs Wanted Dacoit

Videos of Dholpur MLA Giriraj Singh Kalinga and dacoit Jagan Gurjar have gone viral on social media

Jagan Gurjar, a dacoit, is facing over 120 cases of murder, abduction, looting, and extortion. This time, he is being hunted by Rajasthan police for threatening the Dholpur MLA in a video.

Rajasthan Police launched a special operation in the Dang area of Dholpur for his arrest after a video of him threatening Bari MLA Giriraj Singh Malinga went viral on social media.

The dispute reportedly began in January when Gurjar had an altercation with some shopkeepers in Dholpur. Locals say that Gurjar even fired in the air to scare off the shopkeepers. The traders complained to the police and Giriraj Malinga.

Gurjar, angry that the police were tracking him once again, released a video threatening the MLA.

In another video, Gurjar is seen abusing the Congress leader and claims that Mr Malinga had asked him to kill a person. Referring to this person as 'Jasvant vidhayak' (Jasvant MLA), Gurjar says that he did not kill him.

The Bari legislator denies the allegations.

The dacoit also challenges Mr Malinga to face him without his security in a third video.

The Congress MLA also released a retaliatory video, in which he is heard saying "I haven't taken any police protection, I am just waiting for him. He should come to my house and face me if he is a mard ka bachha (man's son)."

Speaking to reporters, Mr Malinga said, "These people are local goons and they regularly threaten and browbeat people here, which I will not allow. If Gurjar is threatening me that he will shoot a bullet at me, then my gun is not a water pistol either."

Rajasthan police have offered a reward of Rs 50,000 for the arrest of Jagan Gurjar.

"We are looking for him in Chambal and Morena. We are talking to local people to get information about him. We will arrest him soon" said Dholpur Superintendent of Police Shivraj Meena.

This is not the first time the dacoit has made the headlines. In 2008, Gurjar had threatened to blow up the residence of the then Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. He had surrendered in 2009, at a rally being addressed by Congress leader Sachin Pilot.