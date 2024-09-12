2 Children Among 4 Killed In Rain-related Incidents In Rajasthan

There is a possibility of a decrease in heavy rainfall in the state from September 13

Four people, including two children, died in rain-related incidents in Barmer and Dholpur districts as downpour in Rajasthan led to waterlogging in low-lying areas, officials said.

Urmila Sagar Dam located on Dholpur Bari road has also overflowed and National Highway 11B connecting Dholpur to Karauli has been closed for traffic, they said.

Police said two children out of 10 people buried under the debris of a dilapidated house died as it collapsed due to heavy rains in Dholpur district on Wednesday night.

Dholpur, Rajasthan: Over a dozen people grazing cattle were stranded on an island on Chambal river due to sudden flooding. The district administration, police, and SDRF were alerted late at night. Despite heavy rain and darkness, the rescue team worked for hours and successfully… pic.twitter.com/WgELCp8C83 — IANS (@ians_india) September 12, 2024

Sepau SHO Gambhir Singh said due to heavy rains in Gogli village, a house collapsed. Ten members of the family were buried under the debris of the house. All the injured were taken to the district hospital where Arke (3) and Vinay (4) died during treatment.

In Barmer, two brothers -- Ashok and Dalatram -- who went to take bath in Luni river in Bakhasar police station area drowned in the deep water, Circle Officer (Chouhtan) Kritika Yadav said.

According to the MeT Jaipur centre, from this morning till 5.30 pm, 25.1 mm of rain was recorded in Pilani, 14 mm in Dholpur, 6 mm in Mount Abu and 4 mm in Chittorgarh.

The meteorological department has predicted heavy rainfall at many places in the state during the next 24 hours.

Heavy rain occurred at many places in Bharatpur, Karauli, Kota and Pratapgarh in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Thursday, the Met department said.

During this period Rajakheda of Dholpur recorded the highest rainfall of 237 mm followed by 186 mm in Dholpur, 130 mm in Aklera of Jhalawar and 159 mm in Sawai Madhopur, it said.

Due to continuous rainfall in Dholpur and surrounding areas, water is being released by opening ten gates of Parvati Dam, officials said.

According to the Meteorological Center Jaipur, the 'depression' formed over Madhya Pradesh has reached south-western Uttar Pradesh today.

It is likely to move northwards and weaken and become a 'well mark low pressure' in the next 24 hours, the centre said.

Due to the effect of this system, there is a possibility of heavy rain in some parts of Bharatpur, Jaipur and Kota divisions while some parts of Ajmer and Udaipur divisions are likely to witness light moderate rain in the next 24 hours.

There is a possibility of a decrease in heavy rainfall in the state from September 13, the weather office said, adding that light moderate rain at sporadic places is likely during September 14 to 17.

While in most parts of western Rajasthan, the weather is likely to remain mainly dry in the coming days and light moderate rain is likely only at sporadic places.

