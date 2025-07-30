Heavy Rainfall Causes Flood-Like Situation In Parts Of Rajasthan

Heavy rains have triggered a flood-like situation in parts of Rajasthan, with Sawai Madhopur among the worst-affected districts, officials said on Wednesday, adding that road and rail connectivity with Madhya Pradesh has been disrupted.

Several areas in the Sawai Madhopur district were submerged following intense rainfall since late Tuesday night. Tracks at the Sawai Madhopur railway station were inundated, and National Highway 552, connecting the district to Sheopur in Madhya Pradesh, was washed away, police said.

A surge in the Parvati River near Etawah in the Kota district has also severed connectivity between Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Vehicular movement on State Highway 70 (Kota-Gwalior-Sheopur road) has been halted.

Heavy rains continued in Jaipur and other districts on Wednesday morning.

The Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, has issued a 'red alert' for extremely heavy rainfall in six districts - Kota, Bundi, Baran, Jhalawar, Chittorgarh, and Pratapgarh.

In view of the weather alert, schools were shut in 15 districts on Wednesday.

"Eastern Rajasthan recorded light to moderate rainfall at many places, with heavy to very heavy showers at isolated locations in the last 24 hours," said Radhey Shyam Sharma, regional director, Meteorological Centre, Jaipur.

Western Rajasthan saw light rains at a few places.

The highest rainfall was recorded at Khandar (Sawai Madhopur) at 230 mm, while other parts of the district reported 190-200 mm. Tonk, Baran, and Jhalawar recorded rainfalls ranging from 110 mm to 170 mm till 8:30 am on Wednesday.

