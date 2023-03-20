Rajasthan Farmer Kills Self After Hail Damaged Standing Crops: Police

A 60-year-old farmer allegedly killed himself in Rajasthan's Bundi district, ostensibly after rain and hail damaged standing crops in his field, police said on Sunday.

Prathviraj Bairwa of Bajad village in the district's Talera area allegedly consumed a poisonous substance on Saturday after witnessing the damage to his wheat crop.

He was rushed to MBS Hospital in Kota where he succumbed on Sunday morning, the police said.

Rain and hail in parts of Kota, Bundi and Jhalawar districts over the past three-four days have caused considerable damage to wheat, gram and coriander and other crops.

On Saturday, Bairwa had gone to take stock of his wheat crop and allegedly consumed a poisonous substance after witnessing the extent of the damage, Circle Officer and Deputy Superintendent of Police Ankit Jain said.

The police have lodged a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of the CrPC.

The victim's body was handed over to family members after post-mortem, the police said.

