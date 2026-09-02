Shalini Passi Explores Ajmer Sharif Dargah. Here's What Visitors Should Know

Shalini Passi has been the talk of the town for her appearance on The Traitors Season 2, but her latest outing has also caught everyone's attention. The socialite paid a visit to the famous Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan and shared pictures and videos from her trip.

Dressed in a purple and orange outfit, Shalini explored the shrine's peaceful surroundings and atmosphere. She described the experience as peaceful and said that being at the dargah, surrounded by faith and calmness, made her feel connected to something beyond time.

So, if Shalini Passi's visit has inspired you to add Ajmer Sharif to your travel plans, here are some simple things you should keep in mind before visiting the dargah.

1. Ajmer Sharif Dargah is an important religious place, so visitors should dress respectfully. Choose clothes that cover the shoulders and knees. Women can carry a scarf or dupatta to cover their heads. Men should also avoid wearing shorts or clothes that may not be suitable for a religious site.

2. Before entering Ajmer Sharif, take some time to understand the basic rules of the dargah. Visitors are expected to maintain peace and behave respectfully inside the premises. Avoid loud conversations, unnecessary shouting or disturbing people who are praying. Photography and videography may have restrictions in certain areas, so check before taking pictures.

3. Ajmer Sharif can get very busy, especially during popular days, festivals and religious occasions. Large crowds can make it easy to lose track of your belongings. Keep your phone, wallet, cash and important documents safely with you.

4. Choosing the right time can make a big difference. The dargah can attract large numbers of visitors, so check the expected crowd and local timings before leaving. Keep enough time for security checks, walking and waiting in crowded areas.

5. First-time visitors may feel unsure about the customs and traditions followed at Ajmer Sharif. In such cases, some travellers choose to speak with a khadim, a hereditary attendant associated with the shrine. They can help visitors about ziyarat, explain basic customs and teach about the traditions followed at the dargah.