Ajmer Man Fights Off Chain-Snatchers To Save Retired Couple, CCTV Captures Brave Act

A retired doctor and his wife were allegedly targeted by two motorcycle-borne chain-snatchers in Rajasthan's Ajmer, but their escape was foiled after the bike crashed near a speed breaker. The dramatic incident, which took place in the Civil Lines area on September 12, was captured on CCTV and has since gone viral on social media. As per reports, the elderly couple were returning home on their scooter and were reportedly just around 100 metres from their house when the two men approached them. The accused allegedly tried to snatch the woman's chain, causing both the motorcycle and the couple's scooter to lose balance and topple.

As the couple struggled with the attackers, the pillion rider allegedly pulled out a fake pistol and threatened them before snatching the chain from the woman's neck.

The commotion and the woman's cries for help alerted nearby residents. Thankfully, a quick-thinking bystander came to their rescue. He confronted the accused and knocked the motorcycle rider off the bike. The suspect managed to flee, while the other accused attempted to escape on foot. However, by then, more locals had gathered and chased him down. He was caught by the crowd and allegedly beaten before police arrived.

Here's the video:

Personnel from the Civil Lines police station reached the spot after being alerted and began investigating the incident. Police are examining the CCTV footage and searching for the suspect who fled.

Video of the incident has gone viral on social media, with users praising the man for his bravery. One user wrote, "The guy is no less than a saviour in the era where people just watch & record."

Another commented, "A perfect video to show that a country can have both kind of persons: Good and bad."

"Start awarding people who intervene to help and prevent crime. And speedy justice with no bail for cases with video evidence. If we don't extremely strictly deter crime, with this judiciary and situation, challenging times ahead," stated a third.