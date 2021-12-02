Man Sentenced To 20 Years In Jail For Raping 12-Year-Old Boy In Ajmer

The court imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict (Representational)

A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy in Ajmer, the police said. A Special POCSO Court in Ajmer on Thursday heard the case.

Judge Rajesh Chandra Gupta also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict Radhakishan alias Babu Bhai for the crime he committed a year back, the police said.

Ajmer Range Inspector General of Police S Sengathir in a statement said that on November 23 last year, the survivor's father had lodged a report with the police in Ajmer.

According to the complaint, the convict had taken the boy to a factory room where he raped him.

Radhakishan was charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and a charge sheet was presented in the court.