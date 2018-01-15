Caught On Camera: Chain-Snatcher Attacks Woman Inside Bengaluru Home The incident happened at the HMT Layout in Bengaluru city.

The audacity of a chain-snatcher targeting a woman inside her house in broad day light in Bengaluru's upscale locality was caught on camera on Monday morning. The CCTV footage showed a man attacking the woman from behind and snatching her chain, she strongly resisted, but finally fell down after which the attacker dragged her out.



The incident happened at the HMT Layout in Bengaluru city. Three such incidents of chain snatching have been reported in the north division of Bengaluru city in the last twenty four hours.



"Three such incidents have been reported in north division. Of the three attempts, robbers succeeded in two but failed in one," said senior police official, Chetan Singh Rathore. He, however, added that it was not clear if the same gang was involved in all the three cases.



The Bengaluru City Police Commissioner T Sunil Kumar has instructed the officials to ensure that such incidents are not repeated.



Police suspect the involvement of Iranian Gangs that operate from North Karnataka. They commit crime in different cities and then return to their hideouts, located at different places in north Karnataka.



Recently, Bengaluru police had busted a gang of chain snatchers who used to fly back to Shamli in Uttar Pradesh after committing crime. At least 30 cases of chain snatching were solved with the arrest of four robbers, police said.



