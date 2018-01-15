Caught On Camera: Chain-Snatcher Attacks Woman Inside Bengaluru Home

The incident happened at the HMT Layout in Bengaluru city. Three such incidents of chain snatching have been reported in the north division of Bengaluru city in the last twenty four hours.
"Three such incidents have been reported in north division. Of the three attempts, robbers succeeded in two but failed in one," said senior police official, Chetan Singh Rathore. He, however, added that it was not clear if the same gang was involved in all the three cases.
The Bengaluru City Police Commissioner T Sunil Kumar has instructed the officials to ensure that such incidents are not repeated.
Comments
Recently, Bengaluru police had busted a gang of chain snatchers who used to fly back to Shamli in Uttar Pradesh after committing crime. At least 30 cases of chain snatching were solved with the arrest of four robbers, police said.