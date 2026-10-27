Jaipur Businessman's Rs 20 Kachori Break Costs Him Rs 20 Lakh

In Jaipur, a Rs 20 kachori turned out to be the most expensive snack a businessman could have asked for. While he took a break to satiate his hunger, two scooter-borne thieves helped themselves to his bag containing Rs 20 lakh. The snack was gone in minutes, and so was the money, leaving the businessman with a bill that was nearly a thousand times the price of his kachori.

The incident, which took place in the Nahargarh police station area on Monday, was captured on CCTV cameras.

The theft occurred around 4 pm when the businessman, identified as Champalal, stopped to eat a kachori and placed the bag containing the cash in front of his scooter when the two men took it and escaped.

Champalal chased the suspects, locals in the area joined the pursuit but the two men managed to get away.

The video of the incident, which has now gone viral on social media, begins with Champalal casually sitting on his scooter and enjoying a kachori. As he continued eating, two men on another scooter stopped right next to him, and the man riding pillion quickly snatched the bag containing the cash before fleeing the scene. Champalal, with the kachori firmly secured in his hand, began chasing the two men on foot.

The police are scanning CCTV footage in the area to identify the two men who were wearing helmets. A case has been registered at the Nahargarh police station based on Champalal's complaint.