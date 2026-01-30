Tamil Nadu To Get Decisive Mandate, Vijay No MGR: N Ram Exclusive

The upcoming Tamil Nadu elections will give a decisive mandate, veteran journalist N Ram has asserted, ruling out any possibility of a hung assembly or power-sharing. The director at The Hindu Publishing Group also shared his views on the issues concerning Tamil Nadu, major political parties in contest, and superstar Vijay.

"I don't think it will be anything close to a hung assembly. The only thing is how many seats are being shared with coalition parties," he said at the NDTV Tamil Nadu Conclave.

How Will DMK Perform?

Citing a voter survey by a news channel, which indicates that the DMK-led alliance would win in the upcoming election, Ram projected a figure of above 200.

"If a 12 percentage point lead is to be believed, as predicted by India Today, 200 plus for the alliance, and most of it for the DMK. Anything above 150 would be a very good target for the government because there would be anti-incumbency," he said.

"The chief minister (Stalin) scores much higher than the party (in the survey)," the veteran journalist pointed out, comparing with how Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity outstrips that of the BJP.

Ram appeared less optimistic about the Congress. "The Congress can't go anywhere in this state," he said, adding, "I'm surprised by the amount of confusion and virtual chaos."

Vijay's Impact On Polls

The veteran journalist said Vijay would get support from his fanbase in the elections, but that may not be enough. "There's no doubt that he draws a lot of support from his fans, young people. He also has a following among women. He will get more than Vijayakanth (who heads the DMDK) (but) he will not come close to MGR or NTR in Andhra Pradesh," he said.

However, despite his fan following, his luck may run out away from the silver screen. "He can only deliver on scripts. His advisers who run the show don't have any great ideas. He just has mass appeal. He doesn't have people on the ground except fan clubs," added Ram, underlining the challenges that TVK faces in the run-up to the polls.

Dynastic Politics In TN?

Dynastic politics isn't an issue to look at, the journalist said, indicating that sons and daughters of many political figures get that opportunity. "It is a wrong way of looking at it. In many political parties, the sons, daughters, and relatives see an opportunity to grow, and you can't really stop that. Many parties have this, including in West Bengal. The point is, can you win an election on your own in a serious contest? As far as Udhayanidhi Stalin is concerned, I think he can," he said.

Congress's Problems?

Ram described Rahul Gandhi as a brave leader who acts on his principles. But he wondered if he's capable of sustained effort. "You suddenly have 'where is Rahul ji' questions from within the party. You can't have a president who is the chief of the party and everyone looking at someone else. I think he needs to commit himself to his party's own good more seriously in this. You can't have a dyarchy," he added.