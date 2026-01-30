"AIADMK-BJP Pact Out Of Compulsion": MK Stalin's "Washing Machine" Attack

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin fired several jabs at the BJP Friday morning ahead of the April Assembly election and took particular aim at its state ally, the AIADMK, declaring the two had joined hands "out of compulsion" because neither on its own could defeat his DMK.

In April the BJP and AIADMK reformed their alliance - which broke in 2023 after strained ties as a result of snide attacks by K Annamlai, then the BJP's state boss - and each vowed to remove Tamil Nadu's ruling coalition, which is led by Stalin's DMK and includes the Congress.

In a brief but sharp opening speech at the NDTV Tamil Nadu Summit, Stalin also rolled out the 'washing machine' attack, a favourite barb of opposition parties targeting the BJP, and responded to one of the BJP's favoured jibe - that nepotism runs rampant in opposition parties.

"They are targeting us for 'dynasty politics'..." Stalin said, referring to criticism over the elevation of his son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, as Deputy Chief Minister, "But only when you win people's confidence can you win their votes. And so, I ask the BJP 'everybody with you is corrupt. Even Supreme Court punished AIADMK... have you washed them in a washing machine?'

The 'washing machine' jibe - which accuses the BJP of whitewashing corrupt political leaders - has been used by opposition politicians over the past few years, most famously by Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who also faces an election this year.

"The upcoming election is Tamil Nadu vs NDA," he said, also lobbying questions at the BJP-led centre over the DMK's claim of non-payment federal funds, particularly for education.

"When will we get funds pending for not accepting NEP?" he asked, referring to the centre withholding around Rs 2,000 crore under the Samagira Sikha Scheme after the state government refused to implement the new National Education Policy.

The NEP row involved the Tamil Nadu government accusing the centre of 'Hindi imposition, i.e., forcing non-Hindi speaking students to learn the language via a 'three-language policy'

"When will we get approval for Coimbatore and Madurai metro projects?" Stalin continued, calling the NDA "an alliance of betrayal".