NDA's Backchannel Offer For Vijay: EPS Deputy Post, 55 Seats, Say Sources

The NDA may soon have Vijay's TVK in its ranks, despite the actor's professed ideological antipathy for the BJP. Sources said despite the TVK's categorical denial, discussions have been in progress for the past few days. Vijay has reportedly been offered the post of the Deputy Chief Minister and around 55 seats. But he is insisting on at least 80 seats, sources said.

Assembly elections will be held in Tamil Nadu on April 23, where the big face off will be between the ruling DMK and its ally Congress and the opposition AIADMK-BJP combine. The BJP, which had got a toehold in the state, is busy expanding the niche which an alliance with Vijay is going to achieve for them.

A tie-up with the TVK could be the winning formula for the NDA in Tamil Nadu - the second southern state they are hoping to break into. But not everyone in the alliance is on the same page on this.

Read: BJP "Seriously Exploring" Alliance With Vijay's TVK In Tamil Nadu: Sources



Besides Vijay, the AIADMK's Edappadi Palanisamy has dismissed reports of negotiations as well -- signalling his reluctance to concede too much space to Vijay.

There are concerns that if the alliance expands, the AIADMK - seen as the principal challenger to the DMK - could be left with only about 100-110 seats, which may not go down well with grassroot cadre.

The BJP, however, believes a broader alliance is key to harnessing the benefits of anti-incumbency.

Clarity on the contours of any possible tie-up is expected in the coming days, sources said.

Vijay had earlier spoken decisively against an alliance with the BJP. He had also made it clear that he wants nothing to do with the AIADMK either, since it has revived ties with the BJP.

Read: "Vijay Faced Pressure, Won't Bow Down": TVK Rules Out Alliance With BJP

In February, TVK general secretary for propaganda and policy Arun Raj alleged that Vijay is under increasing pressure from the BJP through CBI. There is a huge investigation over the Karur stampede and actor has already undergone three rounds of questioning.

"Despite all these pressures, he (Vijay) has clearly stated that there will be no alliance with communal forces. What more needs to be said?" said Arun Raj.

"At the first conference, Vijay clearly declared the BJP as an ideological opponent. It takes great courage to openly declare both the ruling party at the state and the ruling party at the Centre as opponents. In many ways, pressure was exerted by the ruling party at the Union level. But the leader's stand is very clear," he had said.

But events have moved on since. A huge controversy has come up over Vijay's divorce after 27 years of marriage and an alleged affair. His wife has sought divorce on the grounds of infidelity and the ruling DMK has been encashing it politically.

There are also reports that the TVK, already cash-strapped, lacks enough candidates who can fund themselves.