More Than 33 Lakh Healthcare Workers Vaccinated Across India: Centre

A total of 33,68,734 beneficiaries in the country have been vaccinated till Friday. (File)

The number of healthcare workers in India who have received COVID-19 vaccine shots as part of the nationwide immunisation drive crossed 33 lakh on Friday, the Union health ministry said.

As many as 4,40,681 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 7 PM on Friday, the 14th day of the inoculation drive, it said.

According to the provisional report, a total of 33,68,734 beneficiaries in the country had been vaccinated against COVID-19 through 62,939 sessions till 7 PM on Friday, the ministry said.

"Final reports for the day would be completed by late tonight," it said.

According to the ministry, 213 adverse events following immunisation (AEFIs) were reported till 7 PM on Friday.

The total number of beneficiaries who have been vaccinated so far include 1,77,856 from Andhra Pradesh, 1,10,381 from Bihar, 1,35,832 from Kerala, 3,07,752 from Karnataka, 2,22,193 from Madhya Pradesh, 2,57,173 from Maharashtra, 97,126 from Tamil Nadu, 48,008 from Delhi, 2,16,004 from Gujarat, 4,31,879 from Uttar Pradesh and 2,20,356 from West Bengal, according to the provisional report.

The pan-India COVID-19 vaccination drive was initiated on January 16 to cover healthcare and frontline workers in the initial phase.