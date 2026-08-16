Model Strips In Train Over Seat Spat, Attacks Railway Cops With Blade

A 31-year-old model allegedly attacked Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and a ticket checker (TC) with a razor blade over a seat dispute on the Bandra-Ganganagar Aravali Express.

According to the police, Antara Soham Banerjee, a resident of Thane, was travelling to Surat on the Bandra-Ganganagar Aravali Express on August 12.

The model appeared upset because she could not get a ticket for the air-conditioned coach, witnesses said.

When a co-passenger asked her to vacate her reserved seat, she refused, prompting the passenger to call the RPF and the ticket checker to intervene.

The situation escalated when the model allegedly removed her clothes and attacked RPF official Yamini Kant Mishra, ticket checker Harikesh Tripathi and herself with a razor blade.

According to the RPF's complaint, during the fight, the model also broke mobile phones and glasses.

When the train reached Dahanu railway station, she was handed over to the GRP (Government Railway Police).

On August 13, the Borivali Railway Police registered a case against her. She was later released on bail.

Actor Antara Banerjee's team has issued an official statement clarifying that she and the accused are different individuals.

This misleading reporting has triggered significant damage to the actress's image and professional reputation, and media portals have been asked to immediately remove the false image, correct the information, and publish an apology.