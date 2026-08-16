11 Hospitalised After Dead Lizard Found In Birthday Cake In Maharashtra

The most awaited food item at every birthday is cake. From guests to the birthday person, everyone looks forward to it. But what if that cake is the reason you end up in the hospital? One such incident happened in Maharashtra's Nalasopara, where 11 people suffered from food poisoning after eating a birthday cake that contained a dead lizard.

According to reports, guests - 7 children and four women - complained of sudden stomach and chest pain shortly after eating the cake.

They were quickly rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. Doctors said that all of them are in a stable condition.

The incident has raised serious concerns about food safety and the quality standards of bakery products.

Earlier today, a rat was allegedly spotted running inside an ice cream freezer at a Blinkit store in Thane's Godrej Hill area in Kalyan, prompting concerns about food safety and calls for action by authorities. At another Blinkit-linked facility in Malad West, inspectors suspended the establishment's FSSAI licence after identifying multiple violations. The incidents come at a time when food safety authorities have already been scrutinising facilities linked to quick-commerce platforms across Maharashtra.