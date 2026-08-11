Video: Tukaram Mundhe Gets Standing Ovation In Pune Amid Food Safety Crackdown

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Haribhau Mundhe received a standing ovation at a public event in Pune this week, with videos of the moment quickly gaining traction on social media. Widely regarded as one of Maharashtra's most recognisable IAS officers, Mundhe was greeted with prolonged applause as he arrived on stage.

The warm reception comes amid the Maharashtra FDA's ongoing crackdown on food safety violations across the state. Under Mundhe's leadership, the agency has carried out a series of stringent inspections and suspended the licences of nearly 100 restaurants and food businesses in Mumbai and other regions over hygiene and food safety concerns.

The enforcement drive has drawn widespread public attention and made national headlines, turning Mundhe into the face of Maharashtra's campaign to improve food safety standards.

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A viral video from the event held at Pune's Bal Gandharva Ranga Mandir, shows attendees rising to their feet as Mundhe walked toward the stage. The audience greeted him with thunderous applause, while many took out their phones to capture the moment, reflecting the public support he has garnered following the FDA's recent actions.

Mundhe's strict approach to enforcement has earned both praise and attention, with many social media users hailing the crackdown as a necessary step toward ensuring better hygiene and accountability in the food industry.

Who Is Tukaram Mundhe?

Among Maharashtra's most recognisable IAS officers, Tukaram Haribhau Mundhe has built a reputation for his uncompromising administrative style and strict enforcement of rules.

Born into a farming family in Maharashtra's Beed district, Mundhe grew up amid financial hardship. His father, Haribhau Mundhe, was a farmer, while his mother, Aasrabai Mundhe, managed the household. Before and after school, he helped his family on the farm while studying at a Zilla Parishad school.

Mundhe later pursued higher education at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad and went on to crack the UPSC Civil Services Examination in 2004 with an All India Rank of 20. He joined the IAS as a 2005-batch officer of the Maharashtra cadre.

Over the past two decades, he has served in several key administrative roles across the state, including as assistant collector, district collector, municipal commissioner and chairman and managing director of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML). His postings have included Nanded, Washim, Jalna, Solapur, Navi Mumbai, Nashik, Nagpur and Pune.

As Solapur Collector, Mundhe earned praise for his work in water conservation and governance reforms. He received the Maharashtra government's Best District Collector Award for 2015-16 and became widely known as the "Waterman of Maharashtra".

The Officer Known For Frequent Transfers

Mundhe's career has been marked by both acclaim and an unusually high number of transfers. Supporters view his frequent transfers as a consequence of his strict adherence to rules and action against irregularities, while critics have often described his style as uncompromising. In more than two decades of service, he has reportedly been transferred around 25 times.