Man Found Beheaded In Kashmir Orchard 2 Days After Kidnapping By Lashkar Police said suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists kidnapped the victim and his father, Abdul Gafar Bhat, from Hajin area on Wednesday. The incident took place around 11:45 pm, a police spokesman said.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Manzoor Ahmad Bhat was found dead in an orchard in Kashmir's Bandipora (Representational) Jammu: The headless body of a young man was found today in an orchard in Kashmir's Bandipore, two days after he was kidnapped along with his father by terrorists. Manzoor Ahmar, 24, was beheaded by the terror group Lashkar e Taiba, the police said on Friday.



Manzoor Ahmad and his father Abdul Gaffar Bhat were kidnapped from their home in Hajin on Wednesday.



A little before noon on Wednesday, the Lashkar terrorists barged into the home of Abdul Gaffar Bhat and attacked the family," he said.



They dragged father and son with them. "Abdul escaped even though he was fired upon and suffered injuries," a police official said.



Abdul Gaffar Bhat is in hospital. Manzoor Ahmad's body was found near their home today.



This is the second such case in Hajin this week. On Monday night, terrorists had kidnapped and killed Nasser Ahmad or Muntazir.



