Man Found Beheaded In Kashmir Orchard 2 Days After Kidnapping By Lashkar

Manzoor Ahmad and his father Abdul Gaffar Bhat were kidnapped from their home in Hajin on Wednesday.
A little before noon on Wednesday, the Lashkar terrorists barged into the home of Abdul Gaffar Bhat and attacked the family," he said.
They dragged father and son with them. "Abdul escaped even though he was fired upon and suffered injuries," a police official said.
This is the second such case in Hajin this week. On Monday night, terrorists had kidnapped and killed Nasser Ahmad or Muntazir.