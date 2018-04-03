Lashkar Terrorists Barge Into Civilian's Home, Kidnap One, Injure Others In Jammu And Kashmir's Bandipora Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists barged into the house of a civilian - Farooq Ahmad Parray in Hajin in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district late last night and opened fire

Jammu and Kashmir police is carrying out a detailed investigation after terrorists kidnap a civilian Srinagar: Terrorists have kidnapped a civilian and injured three of his relatives in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, police said today.



Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists barged into the house of a civilian - Farooq Ahmad Parray in Hajin in Bandipora district late last night and opened fire, a police spokesman said. "The terrorists also used knives to cause grievous injuries to Farooq's wife, daughter and brother," he said.



The terrorists have also kidnapped Muntazir Ahmad Parrey, Farooq's son-in-law, the spokesman said. "Efforts are on by the police to trace the kidnapped person," he added.



Those injured in the attack have been taken to a hospital in Srinagar for treatment.



The police spokesman also confirmed that terrorists had killed Farooq Ahmad's son last year. "Muzzafar Ahmad Parrey (Farooq's son) was killed ruthlessly by terrorists last summer. He was first decapitated and then his body was thrown into the river," he added.



The Jammu and Kashmir police is carrying out a detailed investigation into the incident, and are looking for kidnapped civilian.



More details are awaited.





