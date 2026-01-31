CRPF's Three-Pronged Strategy To Eliminate Terrorism In J&K

The Central Reserve Police Force says it is adopting a three-pronged strategy to achieve total elimination of terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir and asked its rank and file to work for achieving the objective.

During his two-day Kashmir visit, GP Singh, Director General CRPF, held a series of meetings with field officers across Kashmir and reiterated the unwavering commitment of CRPF to maintain peace and eliminate militancy in J&K.

CRPF is the world's largest paramilitary force, and one-third of its manpower is deployed in Jammu and Kashmir to fight terrorism and maintain law and order in the region.

According to CRPF, Singh reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir amid a series of counter-terrorist operations in the region. Dozens of counter-terrorism operations are being carried out every day in J&K, and the CRPF is an integral part of the grid in the region.

"Shri GP Singh, IPS, DG @crpfindia, chaired a high-level security review with valley-based senior officials and ground commanders of #CRPF at GC Srinagar during his J&K tour. He emphasized on three-pronged focus: robust security, the sustenance of normalcy, and total elimination of militancy in the region," said the CRPF in a statement.

pic.twitter.com/2esY83VBf6 — 🇮🇳CRPF🇮🇳 (@crpfindia) January 31, 2026

As Singh was chairing a high-level meeting with his top officers in Srinagar, a major encounter was underway in Kishtwar district. It is one of the longest and biggest counter-terrorist operations in the region. For the last two weeks, the army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir police have been engaged in a protracted operation in the treacherous and snowbound mountains of Chatroo in Kishtwar.

Three soldiers were reportedly injured in a fresh gun battle today. It is the fourth time in the last two weeks when troops zeroed in on holed-up terrorists and engaged in fierce gun battles. But it appears no terrorist could be tracked down. On January 18, one paratrooper of the army was killed, and seven others were injured during an encounter in the same area.

According to the CRPF, Singh also visited the CRPF Group Centre in Srinagar. Besides reviewing operational preparedness with field commanders, DG CRPF also interacted with jawans to address their grievances.