A woman from Maharashtra's Latur district has regained her 4.5 acres of land, allegedly taken over by a private moneylender after she borrowed Rs 25,000 for her daughter's wedding nearly three decades ago, officials said on Friday.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma handed over the ‘7/12 (satbara) extract', a key land-related paper, and other documents to Mundubai Irappa Davre, a resident of Kalkuti village in Chakur tehsil, during his visit to the district on Thursday, they said.

Davre told PTI that she had borrowed Rs 25,000 from a private moneylender to meet her daughter's wedding expenses by mortgaging her land. She alleged that the lender subsequently demanded Rs 10 lakh as interest and refused to return the land despite her offering Rs 2.5 lakh.

She alleged that the moneylender initially took control of the land on the promise of sharing agricultural produce, but later got it transferred in his name using fake witnesses.

“When I went to return Rs 2.5 lakh and asked him to give my land back, he refused, saying the outstanding amount had reached Rs 10 lakh. I had no means to pay such a huge amount,” she said.

Davre said her family members later extended financial help, enabling her to approach the district administration.

The woman said the land was restored to her without any payment. “The collector helped me. They got my land released free of cost. The Governor handed over the 7/12 extract to me,” she said.

Shelgaon Circle Officer Mahesh Hipparge told PTI that the woman's family had allegedly executed a sale deed in 1995 against the Rs 25,000 loan. Following an order by Collector Bharat Bastwad and approval by the tehsildar, the administration corrected the land records to show Davre as the owner.

She thanked the Latur collector, Superintendent of Police Amol Tambe and the local tehsildar for helping her reclaim the land.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)