Video: Maharashtra Man, 3 Children Beaten Up By Cousins Over Land Dispute

A dispute over agricultural land between relatives turned violent after one family barged into another's house and beat them up with sticks and rods. In Maharashtra's Beed district, a man has accused his relatives of physically assaulting him and his family, including three children - a son and two daughters, one of whom was allegedly poisoned. The victim, Vasudev Vikram Andhale, has accused the police of inaction.

Vasudev Vikram Andhale has an ongoing dispute with the accused over agricultural land for nearly two years now. Andhale even filed a police case in the matter but was met with pressure to withdraw the case.

Andhale cousins reportedly barged into his house and threatened to kill him for not withdrawing the case. The threat was followed by a violent attack on him and his children.

"They knocked me and my eldest son unconscious. They also knocked one of my daughters unconscious and poisoned another," said Andhale.

In a video of the incident, Andhale's girls are seen intervening to save their father and brother, but are chased and beaten black and blue.

"Villagers took us to the hospital for treatment. When we gained consciousness, we learnt that one of my daughters was poisoned and is battling for her life in Intensive Care Unit (ICU)," Andhale said.

The victim further accused the police of making him run from pillar to post in a quest for justice.

"Since the accused are wealthy, the police are not listening to us. I have also appealed for justice to the Beed Superintendent of Police. I want justice," he added.