Maharashtra Man Beaten To Death By 3 Men Who Threw 'Poison' In River

Three persons allegedly beat a 55-year-old man to death after he objected to them throwing a poisonous substance into a river in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Monday and the police nabbed the accused within 12 hours, they said.

The victim, Navasu Ladkya Phuphane, resident of Saturli village in Mokhada taluka, objected to the three men throwing a poisonous substance into the Vaitarna river to kill fish.

The accused, identified as Jitendra alias Jitu Jayram Patil (31), Ritesh alias Gudda Tukaram Patil (23), and Pramod alias Panya Chintaman Warghade (25), all residents of Saturli, later confronted the victim, Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh said.

"The three men abused and attacked the victim and his son with wooden sticks. They then allegedly tied the victim with a rope, dragged him to the village, and continued to assault him until he succumbed to his injuries," the official said.

Based on a complaint by the victim's son, a case of murder and related offences was immediately registered at Mokhada Police Station. Multiple police teams were formed to apprehend the accused.

The police tracked down and arrested the accused within 12 hours of the incident, the official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)