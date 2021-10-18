Lawyer Killed Inside Court Complex In Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur

Top police officials are at the spot

A lawyer has been killed inside a district court complex in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur.

The body of the lawyer was found on the third floor of the court. A country made pistol was also spotted near the body.

Initial reports say the lawyer was speaking to someone, suddenly there was loud bang and he fell to the floor.

"According to initial reports, it appears the man was alone. No other person was seen around him at the time of the incident. Forensic team is at work...Circumstances around killing unclear," said S Anand, Superintendent of Police, Shahjahanpur.

"We do not know the details. We were in court, someone came and told us that a man has been shot; has been killed. When we came to see, we found the dead body and a country-made pistol near it...The man was earlier employed with a bank and had been practising as a lawyer for last 4-5 years," said a fellow lawyer of the court.