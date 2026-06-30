Law vs Reality: Why Supreme Court Orders Fail To Save Children From Open Borewells

A four-year-old boy on Tuesday fell into a 220-foot-deep borewell in a Haryana village. As anxious rescue teams race against time to save the child, the entire nation is once again forced to witness a familiar, heartbreaking tragedy.

But as a researcher, looking at this incident brings up a frustrating question: why does this keep happening?

It has been over 16 years since the Supreme Court framed strict guidelines to prevent such accidents. Yet, the frequency of these incidents exposes a massive gap between the top court's orders and ground-level reality.

A Crisis Hidden in India's Groundwater Trap

To understand how serious this issue is, we have to look at the sheer scale of groundwater extraction in our country. According to a 2019 document by the National Disaster Response Force, or NDRF, India is the largest user of groundwater in the world, with over 27 million borewells.

The recent statistics are chilling.

In the Lok Sabha, when questioned about borewell deaths, the Jal Shakti Ministry shared data provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The numbers revealed that between 2020 and 2025, the NDRF carried out 37 rescue operations for children trapped in borewells across the country. Tragically, only 17 of these were successful. This means that more than half the time, even our most elite rescue teams couldn't save the child.

According to reports in eight years between 2009 to 2017, over 40 children fell into borewells, and rescue missions had an average success rate of just 30%. The most heartbreaking detail: children are exceptionally vulnerable to these open death traps, with 92% of the victims being under the age of 10.

The Supreme Court's Blueprint for Safety

The tragedy is a lack of implementation of rules. Following a 2009 petition, the Supreme Court laid down detailed safety guidelines in 2010, which were further updated in 2013.

The rules are incredibly clear and practical: anyone drilling a borewell must inform local authorities (like the Sarpanch or District Collector) 15 days in advance. The drilling agencies must be registered. During construction, the site must have signboards and barbed wire fencing. Most importantly, once a borewell dries up or is abandoned, it cannot simply be left open. It must be capped with a welded steel plate and properly filled from the bottom to the ground level using clay, sand, or boulders. Even during motor repairs, the well should never be left uncovered.

"Do You Need a Dead Body to Act?"

High courts have repeatedly issued stinging rebukes and ultimatums.

In 2014, the Karnataka High Court declared a zero-tolerance policy, stating firmly, "We will not tolerate even one more death." Two years later, the same court warned that negligent officials would face criminal prosecution under Section 304A of the IPC (causing death by negligence).

Perhaps the sharpest criticism came from the Madras High Court in 2019, following the tragic death of two-year-old Sujith Wilson. The judges openly asked the state administration if they were waiting for "a dead body" to finally implement the safety statutes. In 2021, the Orissa High Court went a step further. It completely rejected the government's excuse of "parental negligence," holding state authorities directly liable for violating a child's fundamental Right to Life and imposing heavy compensation.

Why the Tragedies Continue: An Analysis

The problem lies in a mix of administrative apathy, lack of deterrence, and public ignorance.

Blatant Non-Compliance with Safety Rules: Despite crystal-clear guidelines from the Supreme Court and state authorities, there is a severe lack of adherence to basic safety measures. Both during the drilling process and after a well is abandoned, contractors and landowners routinely ignore the mandatory protocols.

Inadequate Warning Signage and Fencing: A major reason these accidents occur is the complete absence of warning signboards or barricades around active and abandoned borewell sites. Without these, it becomes incredibly easy for a playing child to accidentally step into the shaft.

The Blame Game and No Real Penalties: The 2010 Supreme Court guidelines focused heavily on prevention and administrative duties, but they didn't directly prescribe harsh, immediate civil or criminal penalties. Because people do not fear heavy fines or going to jail for leaving a borewell exposed, they treat it casually.

Indiscriminate Drilling and Abandonment: India is facing a severe groundwater crisis. People drill deeper and deeper in search of water. When a borewell fails or dries up, the owners simply pull out the PVC pipes and motors to save money, abandoning the hole. Filling a 200-foot deep shaft with soil takes effort and money, which most owners simply choose to avoid.

Administrative Blind Spots: The rules clearly empower the District Collectors, Junior Engineers, and Village Sarpanchs to maintain district-wise records of active and abandoned wells. They are supposed to inspect these sites and issue "safe abandonment" certificates. In reality, this paperwork is rarely maintained.

Lack of Public Awareness: Many accidents happen simply because people don't realise the danger. Plumbers and mechanics often leave the hole uncovered while repairing a pump. By the time they return, a playing child has already fallen in.

Until accountability is fixed, making it mandatory for local officials to inspect lands and penalise owners for open borewells, these guidelines will just remain pieces of paper.

The recent incident should serve as a wake-up call.