Boy, 4, Falls Into 220-Foot Borewell In Ambala, Rescue Ops Underway

A four-year-old boy fell into a 220-foot borewell early Tuesday morning in Punjab's Ambala, police said, adding that rescue agencies have been called in.

Nirvair Singh, the boy, had accompanied his father to the fields in Dhanaura village in Ambala to deliver food to his grandfather at 7 am. While playing, he slipped and fell into the open borewell.

Family members immediately informed the village Sarpanch and the police.

Upon receiving the information, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ajay Tomar, along with other administrative officials, arrived at the scene.

Given the depth of the borehole, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Army were also called in. A rescue operation is underway to bring the child out safely. A large number of villagers have also gathered at the site.

"The child is 3-4 years old; he had come here with his father, who was carrying food. While the father was busy with work nearby, the child fell into the open borewell while playing. Measurements indicate that the child has fallen to a depth of 220 feet. Army and NDRF teams have arrived with their equipment, and rescue efforts are underway. We are also taking action against the owner of the borewell for negligence in leaving it uncovered," Ajay Tomar, Deputy Commissioner, Ambala, said.

Efforts are being made to reach the child safely using modern equipment, the Deputy Commissioner said.

The surrounding area has been cordoned off for safety, and crowds are being kept away to ensure there are no obstructions to the rescue operation.

The child's family is inconsolable.