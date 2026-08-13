Protesters Demand Case Against Anti-Khalistani Terrorist, Block Highway In Ambala

Ambala saw heightened tension on Thursday as a protest over the Panjokhra Sahib gurdwara incident escalated into a confrontation between protesters and police. The Amritsar-Delhi National Highway was blocked for a period, traffic was disrupted and the police used tear gas to disperse the gathering.

Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) president Jagdish Singh Jhinda was injured during the protest as a large number of Sikh devotees gathered at Gurdwara Shri Panjokhra Sahib demanding action against Gursimran Singh Mand.

Mand describes himself as the national president of the International Anti-Khalistani Terrorist Front (IAKTF) and has been a vocal figure in campaigns against Khalistani separatism. He has previously been involved in several public confrontations and protests over alleged pro-Khalistan activities. His presence at the Panjokhra Sahib gurdwara on August 7 became the trigger for the latest dispute.

The protest was linked to an August 7 incident during Gurpurab celebrations at the gurdwara. Sikh community representatives have alleged that Mand drove his SUV towards devotees after vehicular movement near the gurdwara had been restricted, resulting in injuries to some devotees. The allegations have not been independently verified.

The protesters were demanding registration of a case against Mand and alleged that the administration had failed to take action despite repeated representations. Community leaders had earlier issued an ultimatum, warning that a large gathering from Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh would assemble at Panjokhra Sahib if action was not taken by August 13.

Thursday's gathering began at the gurdwara but later moved towards the national highway. Police attempted to stop the protesters by putting up barricades. However, protesters allegedly removed the barricades and reached the highway through alternative routes, resulting in a traffic blockade near Jaggi City Centre in Ambala Cantonment.

With traffic affected on the highway, a heavy police force was deployed and officials attempted to persuade the protesters to withdraw from the road. The situation eventually turned tense, with police firing tear-gas shells to disperse the crowd.

The protesters also raised allegations regarding the detention of Sikh youths in connection with the wider dispute. They claimed that some youths had been detained for questioning and later released following intervention by HSGMC representatives.

The controversy dates back to the confrontation that followed the August 7 incident. Mand and his son Bhavjot Singh were allegedly assaulted outside the gurdwara, while Mand's SUV was damaged. Police personnel deployed for Mand's security were also reportedly injured. Mand has been provided enhanced security following the confrontation.

Sikh community representatives have maintained that devotees were injured in the original incident and have demanded what they describe as equal and impartial action. A complaint seeking action against Mand was submitted to the police following the incident.

The administration's alleged delay in registering an FIR has since become the main point of contention, with community leaders warning that the agitation could intensify if their demand is not addressed.