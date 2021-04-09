Latest News Live Updates: Must Work On 'War Footing' To Fight Covid, Says PM Modi

India on Thursday reported 1.26 lakh coronavirus cases - its highest ever single-day figure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday discussed the alarming growth in coronavirus infections across the country with Chief Ministers, listing measures that he said needed to be taken on "war footing".

He stressed on the need for creating micro-containment zones and extensive testing as a means to combat the second wave of Coronavirus, which pushed up the daily surge figures to 1.26 lakh in 24 hours. The state governments, he said, should not cut corners when it comes to this.

PM Modi also appealed to the chief ministers of all states and union territories to organise a "Tika Utsav" or vaccine festival to inoculate as many people as possible against the coronavirus. "Can we celebrate Tika Utsav from April 11 to April 14? During this time, we should vaccinate as many eligible people as possible and target zero vaccine wastage" he said.

Here are the Latest News Live Updates: