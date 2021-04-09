Mumbai Private Vaccination Centres Shut Till Monday, Government Ones Open

33,551 beneficiaries were vaccinated in Mumbai on Friday (File)

Private vaccination centres in Mumbai will remain shut till Monday "due to insufficient supply of Covid-19 vaccine", the city's civic body BMC said in a statement. However, vaccinations will continue as scheduled at all government and municipal hospitals.

"Due to insufficient supply of Covid-19 vaccine, vaccination will not be available at the immunisation centres of private hospitals on April 10, 11 and 12, 2021," it said.

The civic body will receive some stock of the vaccine by tonight (April 9) and the administration will try to resume vaccination at private hospitals as more vaccines become available, the statement said.

"Around 1 lakh doses will be received late tonight," Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani.

On Saturday, vaccines will be administered at state-run facilities between 12 noon and 6 pm. Centres that will vaccinate in two sessions tomorrow - KEM Hospital, Nair Hospital, Rajawadi Hospital, Mahim Maternity Hospital and BKC Jumbo Covid Center - will continue the second session till 8 pm.

On Sunday, beneficiaries will receive the jabs from 9 am to 5 pm.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up 49 vaccination centres in Mumbai and 71 in private hospitals which are inoculating 40,000 to 50,000 people every day, the official statement said. Even with 71 centres shut, BMC has managed to vaccinate 33,551 beneficiaries today, of which 420 were administered Covaxin.

Maharashtra on Friday reported 58,993 coronavirus cases and 301 deaths in 24 hours amid a second wave of infections. Pune, with 10,084 Covid cases, was the worst-affected district today, followed by Mumbai with 9,200 single-day infections.