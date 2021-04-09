'Don't Care': Mamata Banerjee On Election Commission Notice

Mamata Banerjee has been asked to respond to the notice by 11 am on Saturday (File)

The Election Commission has issued a notice to Mamata Banerjee for her "completely false, provocative and intemperate statements" against central forces performing election duty in West Bengal, provoking a defiant Trinamool chief to declare she will continue doing so until "the CRPF stops working for BJP".

The notice issued on Thursday night said the West Bengal Chief Minister prima facie violated various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Model Code of Conduct with her remarks against the central forces.

The Chief Minister has been asked to respond to the notice by 11 am on Saturday.

"... prima facie, completely false, provocative and intemperate statements made by Mamata Banerjee... attempts to berate and vilify Central Paramilitary Forces during electoral process are causing extreme demoralisation amongst ranks and file of these forces...," the notice said.

It praised the CAPFs for rendering service since the late 1980s election after election, especially in ensuring area domination and causing deterrence for anti-social hooligans with their sheer presence.

Ms Banerjee, on the campaign trail, reacted angrily. She repeated her accusation that the poll watchdog was doing the BJP's bidding.

"I will continue speaking about the CPRF until they stop working for the BJP. Once they stop doing that, I will salute them. I do not care anything about your (EC's) showcause letters. You are working at the behest of the BJP. I wonder why there is no MCC violation when the PM campaigns on polling days," Mamata Banerjee told a rally at Jamalpur in Purba Bardhaman.

Ms Banerjee, at her election rallies, has often accused central forces of intimidating voters "under instructions from Union Home Minister Amit Shah" and also asked women to restrict their movement.

This is the second notice to Ms Banerjee in the last few days.

On Wednesday, the poll body had issued her a notice over her alleged appeal for votes along communal lines, saying it was in violation of the model code and the Representation of People Act.