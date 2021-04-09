Rahul Gandhi Writes To PM: 'Vaccine For Those Who Need It, Halt Export'

Rahul Gandhi urged the government to fast-track other vaccines.

Rahul Gandhi, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calls for vaccination for "everyone who needs it" and an immediate halt on vaccine exports. The Congress leader also urges the government to fast-track other vaccines.

The efforts of the scientific community and vaccine makers had been undermined by the "centre's poor implementation and oversight".

The Congress MP has written to the PM against the backdrop of a record surge in Covid cases and a fierce row between the Centre and some states over vaccine supply.